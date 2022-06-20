SUPP Dudong Youth lauded for launching Facebook page

SIBU (June 20): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Youth section has been praised for reaching out to a wider audience through social media.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the section’s Facebook page here Saturday, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang described it as a move in the right direction as social media has become a mainstream media for the people.

“Social media is all about interaction. When you buy newspapers you could only share some stories with friends.

“But on your Facebook page, your followers are not just the readers, but they also share, ‘like’ and comment on your posts.”

He also said that unlike newspapers, the Youth section could build trust, support and better relationship with their followers through social media.

The Pelawan assemblyman also urged them to learn to build their page based on the needs of the audience.

Meanwhile, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said while concentrating on social media platforms such as Facebook, one should not neglect the traditional media such as newspapers.

He said there were about 300,000 printed newspapers being circulated every day in Sarawak.

“While we spend a lot of attention on Facebook, Instagram, and WeChat, we as politicians must not neglect the traditional media because we have a big portion of voters who are not able to use Facebook, WeChat, and Instagram.

“We talk about voters – those who are very good on social media may not be voters,” he pointed out.

The event organising chairperson Kuo Chiew Lang, and SUPP Dudong Youth chief Yiing Sy Huat were present at the event.