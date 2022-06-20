Tourism Minister: More flights to London starting July

KUCHING (June 19): The flight frequency from Malaysia to London will be increased to 14 times weekly starting July, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She said the decision was made following the increasing demand ever since the country’s international borders opened since April.

“Starting from July, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flights from Malaysia to London will be increased to 14 flights a week. Currently, we only have two flights weekly,” she said when met by reporters at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here on Sunday night.

Malaysia will also be opening its borders to Qatar airlines for two flights a week between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the purpose of her visit to SCV was to observe the response to Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), which garnered about 12,000 attendees.

The Batang Sadong MP said RWMF has a place in the hearts of people coming in from abroad.

However, she said it was likely that due to restrictions in the standard operating procedure set by some countries that this had limited the number of visitors travelling abroad.

“Maybe it is not as many as before and it’s possible there are still countries still implementing quarantine procedures and they allow entry but when they return to their respective countries, they are required to undergo quarantine.

“It is also possible there are many who are still reluctant to travel,” she added.