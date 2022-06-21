1,499 licensed dogs microchipped in Sarawak so far, says DVSS director

SIBU (June 21): A total of 1,499 licensed dogs have been microchipped across Sarawak to date, said Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He added that this total included 197 licensed dogs microchipped in Sibu, Sarikei and Miri.

As for vaccination against rabies, he revealed that 5,996 canines were vaccinated this year across Sarawak.

“This figure includes 536 heads vaccinated today (June 20),” said Dr Adrian.

In a recent press release, DVSS had said microchipping a dog was a simple and safe procedure that caused no harm to the dog.

“When a lost dog is found, the authorities will scan the animal for a microchip and search the microchip registry to locate the owner’s contact information,” DVSS said.

The department said additionally microchipping encourages responsible pet ownership.