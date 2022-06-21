Abg Jo: Digital technologies key to reducing greenhouse emissions

KUCHING (June 21): Digital technologies can enable emissions reductions by providing information on energy consumption and emissions, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In addition, he said they can also provide the capabilities and platforms to improve accountability of energy and carbon; offer innovations that capture energy efficiency opportunities; and apply smart and integrated approaches to energy management.

“To prevent severe climate change, we need to rapidly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The world emits around 50 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases each year.

“According to One World in Data 2021, the energy sector comprising of energy use in industry, transportation, and buildings is responsible for 73.2 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said when launching the 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2022 here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 specifically highlighted renewable energy as a cornerstone of the state’s 10-year plan to accelerate the global transition to clean energy, to limit further global warming, and reach net zero emissions.

“To focus on this, I have established a new Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability responsible to plan, coordinate, and provide direction for the development of green growth, renewable energy, sustainability, and climate change.

“Our immediate effort is to undertake a study on Sarawak Climate Change Policy and Low Carbon Society Blueprint to formulate a state policy on greenhouse gas and develop mitigation and adaptation action plans to address the impact of climate change and low carbon society,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak is currently Malaysia’s largest provider of renewable energy with 70 per cent of total electricity generation obtained from Sarawak’s hydropower resources, which can be harnessed to reduce its carbon footprint.

“In 2018, Sarawak Energy Berhad established and commissioned Southeast Asia’s first integrated hydrogen production plant and refuelling station capable of producing 130kg of hydrogen per day at close to 100 per cent purity.

“Currently Sarawak is partnering with global players from South Korea and Japan to develop an environmentally friendly hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Bintulu,” he said.

In recognising that the transport sector contributes to nearly a quarter of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, Abang Johari said the state government not only introduced hydrogen powered buses in 2020 but is also in the process of introducing the hydrogen powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), a railless train system designed to be used for urban public passenger transport.

He said the Smart Traffic Light System has been implemented at 42 junctions in Kuching and the surrounding districts.

“Traffic data is used to synchronise the traffic lights to reduce traffic congestion, travel time, and greenhouse gas emissions.

“With a modern and eco-friendly integrated transportation system, we expect the carbon footprint from land transport in Kuching City will be significantly reduced by 15 per cent by 2030,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar; Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.