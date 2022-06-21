Abg Jo: No comment on Willie Mongin’s application to join PBB

KUCHING (June 21): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today refused to comment on Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin’s application to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Reporters at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2022 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tried to broach the subject, but the PBB president evaded the question.

“That is another matter. It has nothing to do with IDECS,” he said, refusing to comment further.

At a function yesterday, Willie was asked if it was true that he had applied to join PBB.

He confirmed it saying that his application to join the party was made a couple of months ago.

“That is true. I have submitted my application to join PBB with the hope that they will accept my application.

“Just for the record; when the government changed, I have not joined any party but I do not deny that I’m being parked to support the government and they have technically parked me under Bersatu.

“This is done so that I can make the numbers to support the government of the day,” he said, adding that he will leave his application to the decision of the party leadership.