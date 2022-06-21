Appellant court overturns earlier decision over allegation of chartered accountant’s unprofessional conduct

KUCHING (June 21): The Court of Appeal here yesterday unanimously allowed the appeal of chartered accountant Wong Ching Yong with regard to his judicial review against the decision of the disciplinary board of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), which found that he (Wong) had committed unprofessional conduct.

Having heard the arguments from lawyers representing both litigating parties, the judging panel comprising Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Supang Lian and Dato Gunalan Muniandy, unanimously overturned the earlier decision delivered by the Judicial Commissioner of Sibu High Court for reason being that the disciplinary board of MIA had committed errors of procedural impropriety during the hearing of Wong’s case, and its decision was arrived without hearing any witness being called by the MIA.

The Court of Appeal also ordered that any fine previously paid by Wong, to be returned by MIA and any publication made regarding his conviction of unprofessional conduct should be retracted.

The court also awarded costs of RM15,000 to Wong, the successful appellant against the respondent MIA.

“The appeal was allowed. The Court of Appeal said there was procedural impropriety that breached natural justice in the hearing before the Disciplinary Committee of the MIA. The MIA’s decision against Mr Wong is quashed and set aside with costs of RM15,000 to Mr Wong.

“No more hearing by MIA,” said Wong’s lead counsel Albert Tang when contacted.

Sometime in 2018, Wong had undergone a disciplinary hearing conducted by MIA over allegation of non-compliance with certain accountancy standards during the members’ practice review exercise; thereby breaching Rule 2 of MIA (No 2) Disciplinary Regulations 2002.

Wong subsequently filed for judicial review against the decision of MIA with Sibu High Court. However, the then-Sibu High Court judicial commissioner had dismissed Wong’s application with costs.

Dissatisfied, he appealed against the decision of the said judicial commissioner to the appellant court.