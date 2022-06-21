Baby elephant’s injured leg amputated

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): A two-year old female baby elephant’s lower front right leg had to be amputated after it was injured by a snare.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin said the elephant was found by the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) rescue team after receiving a public report on June 18 that it appeared to be injured at the Tungku area of Lahad Datu.

The team successfully tracked the baby elephant at Felda Sahabat 5 and found that it suffered injury to lower part of her right leg after being caught in a snare.

On June 20, a follow-up check was done on the injury whereby it was found that her lower right leg was nearly severed due to the tight snare.

“To avoid the tissue of the feet from worsening and dysfunctional, the lower part of her right leg had to be amputated by the veterinary officer conducting the treatment.

“I am saddened because of the irresponsible act of someone who set up the trap that caused severe injury to the baby elephant. This act of setting up the snare is a dreadful action and is against the law under the 1997 Wildlife Protection Enactment.

“To save the baby elephant, her lower right leg has to be amputated. This situation has caused her to lose the opportunity to live freely with her herd and will have to live with disability her entire life. At two years old, this baby elephant still needs her mother for nutrients and to interact with her herd,” he said.

Jafry reminded that hunting animals with the use of snares is an offence under Section 33(1)(k)(iii) of the 1997 Wildlife Protection Enactment and can be fined not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000 or imprisoned not less than six months and not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

“I wish to remind all parties to stop setting up traps for any purpose whatsoever because this is against the law. I also urge all plantation management to ensure their workers do not set up snares in the jungle because such cruel action may be linked to their plantation.

He added that the Sabah Wildlife Department is offering a reward of RM5,000 to anyone with information on those involved in the setting up traps and lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual.

Those with information are urged to call 016-810 9901.

Whistleblowers are assured that their identity will be kept confidential.