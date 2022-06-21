Belgian couple mesmerized by Borneo rainforest

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): Nienke Besbrugge, 33, and boyfriend Robbe Van Kets, 28, really thought that oil palm had indiscriminately diminished the tropical rainforest in Malaysia, particularly Sabah, but seeing is more believing.

When the Belgian couple arrived in Sabah early this month, one of their itineraries was to visit Danum Valley Conservation Area (DCVA) in Lahad Datu but even before reaching the destination they were already greeted with seemingly boundless greeneries.

After spending three days at DVCA, Nienke and Robbe have to admit that they had a breathtaking encounter with one of the greatest wonders of the biological world: the tropical rainforest.

“We walked in the forest at Danum Valley to smell and feel the jungle. We saw for the first time an Orang Utan, in Borneo forest.

“We also saw a family of Gibbon, Yellow Marten, Borneon Bristleheads, Slow Loris and Malayan Civet at Danum Valley and wow… I really thought it’s something unbelievable but it’s all real.

“But seeing a rattan (a plants species closely related to the palm tree) is mind blowing. It’s really a cool, fascinating plant.

“We learned that the tropical rainforest at Danum Valley is a fully protected forest area and that’s really some kind of positive motivation because in our country we do plant trees but only for commercial purpose,” said Nienke.

DVCA comprises 438 sq km of primary rainforest and the Danum Valley Field Centre (DVCA) is a world-class rainforest research center. Two other fully protected forest areas in Sabah are Maliau Basin and Imbak Canyon Conservation Area.

Currently, the total size of terrestrial protected areas in Sabah is 1.9 million hectares, or 25 percent of the forested areas in Sabah.

While at DVCA, the Belgian couple heard about a scientific expedition was being carried out at Taliwas River Conservation Area (TRCA), which is only about 45 km away from DVCA.

They managed to get permission from Yayasan Sabah, the organizer of the TRCA expedition, to meet with some of the local scientists and researchers involved and even spent a night at the Taliwas River Field Centre.

“We saw bats (captured by researchers) and were thrilled to touch it. We also went for night walk to the nearby Taliwas lake to see red lotus blooming only during night time,” Neinke said.

Nienke, a biotechnologist, said it seems that oil palm plantation in Malaysia was unfairly maligned in term of environmental concerns but it was a different story all together after she arrived in Sabah.

“Now, I honestly think that Malaysia, particularly Sabah, is genuinely concerns about protecting its natural heritage and we’re fortunate to be able to come here and share your experience,” she said.

Robbe Van Kets also agrees that Malaysia is doing the right thing as far as forest conservation is concerned.

“Nature is powerful and definitely has much to do with global warming, so I think people, especially politicians should listen to the scientists. Forest conservation creates jobs for researchers, biologists and scientists,” he said.

Nienke and Robbe felt that two weeks vacation in Sabah was not enough.

“We love to see more about this country, its culture and maybe I should buy a forest in Sabah,” Nienke said.