Bintulu agency receives RM15,000 worth of drug detection kits

BINTULU (June 21): The one-stop committee (OSC) to address drug and substance issues (MIDS) Tatau District handed over drug detection test kits worth RM15,000 to the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Bintulu on Monday.

The event was held in connection with its drug-free workplace programme at the Tatau District Office.

Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan presented the drug detection test kits to AADK Bintulu head Mohd Dzulfikhar Abdul Rahim.

During the programme, urine tests were conducted on officers and staff.

Among those present were Tatau District Administrative officer and programme coordinator Winnie Dian, Tatau District Information officer Donny Minggu Ling, and SMK Tatau principal Dr Layang Ugek.