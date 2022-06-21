Bintulu’s ‘stunt’ riders arrested during Ops Samseng Jalanan

BINTULU (June 21): Police arrested three motorcyclists for performing dangerous stunts and manoeuvres on the road during Ops Samseng Jalanan and integrated operation on Sunday and Monday (June 19-20).

The operation was held between 7.30pm and 2am along Jalan Paragon.

The suspects’ motorcycles were seized and they are being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to a maximum five years in prison and fined between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

Police also seized 10 other motorcycles under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for various offences.

A total of 75 summonses for various traffic offences were issued including for exhaust modification, motorcycle structure modification, no driving licence, and no side mirrors.