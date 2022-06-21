Cops probing cause of death of man believed electrocuted in Bekenu

MIRI (June 21): Police have opened a sudden death investigation paper to identify the cause of death of a 39-year-old man who is believed to have died from electrocution on Sunday.

In a statement, Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim is believed to have died as a result of electric shock while he was installing a television booster antenna at his house in Bekenu.

“The victim was taken to a health clinic and was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty,” he added.

Alexon said he received a police report on the incident at around 7pm on Sunday.

“Following the police report, a sudden death investigation paper was opened to identify the cause of his death,” he added.

Alexson took the opportunity to advise the Miri community to be careful when making any installation near electric poles to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement yesterday, Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Ahmad Nizal Sapaiee said the man was electrocuted when an aluminum pole he was using came into contact with an overhead cable.