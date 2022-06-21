Covid-19: Almost 1.3 mln children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): A total of 1,299,348 children aged five to 11, or 36.6 per cent of the child population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 1,737,987 children, or 49 per cent of the group received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,911,081 individuals, or 93.6 per cent of the group received two doses of vaccine, while 3,001,413 or 96.5 per cent of them received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 16,129,557 individuals or 68.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have taken their booster dose, while 23,004,677 or 97.8 per cent have completed two doses and 23,282,208 or 99 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 6,772 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered with 538 as the first doses, 5,016 as second doses, and 1,218 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 71,151,473.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported a total of 2,093 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday while one death each was recorded in Selangor, Penang, and Kedah. – Bernama