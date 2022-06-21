DBKU committed to ensuring satisfactory cleanliness in food premises

KUCHING (June 21): The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is committed to ensuring the level of cleanliness in food premises is always satisfactory and the food provided is safe to eat.

In a statement today, DBKU said what is always taken into consideration is the risk of cockroaches, flies and mice reproducing which causes the spread of water-and food-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, typhoid, blight, typhus, worm infections, viruses and bacteria.

“Monitoring and enforcement will always be conducted to ensure all licensing requirements from the aspects of health and hygiene of food premises are complied with.

“The operation will be carried out with the Ministry of Health from time to time to ensure food premises meet the standard of cleanliness,” it said.

DBKU also urged all sellers to be more responsible in maintaining food hygiene by complying with the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and also advised customers to choose clean premises along with filing a complaint to DBKU for unsatisfactory food hygiene.

Owners of food premises found not complying with licensing conditions, health or hygiene standards will be issued a notice.

They will also be given guidance to improve the cleanliness of their respective premises.

Non-compliance on this matter may be prosecuted under provisions of the Kuching Municipal Council (Licensing of Miscellaneous Occupations) By-law 1961 and the Kuching Rural District Council (Licensing of Miscellaneous Occupations) By-Law 1961.