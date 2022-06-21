Dr Sim’s defamation suit: Court grants appeal to recuse judicial commissioner

KUCHING (June 21): The Court of Appeal here yesterday allowed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s appeal to have Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai recused from presiding over the case involving the former’s defamation suit against Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jien.

It was previously reported that in the High Court, Siew had made ‘pejorative, empathetic and forceful remarks’ against Dr Sim and his counsel Shankar Ram Asnani.

Having heard the submissions from Sim Kiat Leng, the counsel of Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong, the Court of Appeal ruled that there was a danger of apparent bias by Siew.

During the hearing in the Court of Appeal yesterday, Shankar Ram Asnani argued that ‘justice must be seen to be done’.

Siew was to be recused on the grounds that the Court of Appeal found that there was a real likelihood of bias, in that he had in his earlier ruling cited Shankar for contempt of court, and found Shankar’s explanation for the one month’s delay in the filing of the plaintiff’s bundle of documents and even longer delay in the filing of the bundle of pleadings, to be ‘nonsensical and not believable’.

Siew held that a litigant or counsel holding back their bundle of documents for one month in defiance of the court’s directions while he had the opportunity to peruse the bundle of documents of his adversary during such period, would be guilty of obstruction of justice and compromising the integrity of the trial of the action, among other things.

Kiat Leng then argued that there were no merits to Dr Sim’s appeal and he relied on the grounds of decision of Siew in the High Court in dismissing Dr Sim’s case.

He (Kiat Leng) further argued that Siew had nothing personal against Shankar in the present case, but the Court of Appeal found no merits to his argument and ordered Siew to be recused from hearing the case.

Dr Sim filed the suit in 2021 after Kong and Chong had alleged that he (Dr Sim) failed to properly manage the distribution of food assistance worth a total of RM800,000 for the needy folks in Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa areas.

Chong is alleged to have uttered defamatory remarks on Facebook on April 15 and 18, 2021; which continued with another post by Kong, also on Facebook.