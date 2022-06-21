Eric Chang murder: Court sets July 29 for further mention

KUCHING (June 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today set July 29 for further mention of the murder case of Eric Chang Wei Jie, who was reported missing in March.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi issued the order following the application of prosecuting officer Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin, who represented deputy prosecutor Tan Chuan Yi, for a new date to wait for the DNA and forensics reports.

The two accused, Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 36, and Ling Kok Liang, 51, were ordered to be further detained at Puncak Borneo Prison while awaiting the date.

On March 31, Chai, who was Eric’s caregiver, and Ling, her husband, were charged before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The charges accuse the couple of murdering Eric Chang between around 5pm on March 4 and around 9.15am on March 7 at a house in Taman Riverview, Jalan Daya, Bintawa.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7, after she failed to locate him from 9am that day.

The search operation for the child in Muara Tebas here started on March 13 and was called off on March 19.