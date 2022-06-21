Haj pilgrimage: Sacrifices by both pilgrims, family members left behind

MAKKAH (June 21): Leaving behind two children, who need extra care due to health issues, to perform the haj pilgrimage is a sacrifice that not only involves parents but also others who are taking over responsibility.

However, with her deep faith in the blessings of the Holy Land, Rabeatul Husna Abdull Rahman, 40, arrived with her husband, Mohd Amir Mohd Adris, 40, and their eldest child, Qistina, 15, to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, two weeks ago.

Rabeatul Husna said that her mother, who lives in Perak, was the individual who sacrificed the most because she had to look after her two daughters; the second one who has asthma and the third one who has kidney problems.

“We hope the children can be patient and resilient. I am truly grateful to my parents who are looking after my children. It is not easy to look after our number three child who is not healthy.

“My mother has to take care of my children’s medicine … My mother did say to me to leave the matter to Allah, may the children be taken care of and we will return to the family safely, Insya-Allah,” she said when met by reporters at the Land Premium Hotel, which houses Malaysian haj pilgrims.

Her second daughter, who is 10, is suffering from asthma, while the third daughter, who is seven years old, is suffering from kidney problems from birth and also has a learning disability.

She also said that her two daughters had to be transferred to schools in Perak, and the process was carried out within 10 days with the help of the school administration and the education department in Johor Bahru.

She added that the Holy Land was the best place for her to pray, especially for the health of her children and for their family affairs to be eased.

“My mother advised me to pray and pray, as all in the power of Allah. When my youngest child was born the doctor warned us that she wouldn’t survive many years but alhamdulillah, she is now seven years old. Besides, the opportunity to perform the haj pilgrimage does not come often.

“That’s what I told Qistina to do her best because our opportunity could be once in a lifetime. We will do our best and perform as much worship as possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, Qistina, who is one of the young haj pilgrims, said she was ready to face teasing from friends and teachers once she returned home.

“Friends have started teasing me by calling me ‘hajah’,” said Qistina, who was given a two-month exemption from the school and will be assisted by friends to do revision. — Bernama