Hajiji: Speed up 12MP projects

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): Sabah has spent a total of 28.15 per cent of the RM5.254 billion allocation for 1,098 projects approved in the Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) as of June 12.

The RM1.479 billion is seen as not far from the national performance which has now reached 36.80 per cent, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“I hope the state government can overcome the national performance, with the implementation of development projects that can be done according to the set schedule.

“Therefore, I want all ministries and agencies to pay attention and follow-up action can be implemented so that we can surpass national performance.

“Find new methods for any rules that are not effective, so that implementation can be made as soon as possible. We need to work together as a team, share information and then find solutions,” he said at the second State Development Action Council meeting at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

In a related development, Hajiji also wants a coordination between all federal and state departments and agencies involved in the implementation of the Housing Program for the Poorest People (PPRT) in Sabah.

“This coordination is important to allow us to find out which areas and agencies are involved in the construction of PPRT projects in the state.

“It is important because the need for PPRT houses in Sabah is huge. Therefore, I ask the relevant parties to convey the wishes of the state government on the need for PPRT houses in this state.

“I was informed that a total of 710 approved PPRT houses will be built this year in Sabah. Actually, this amount is not enough as we have requested 2,000 units. However, the state government will continue to demand to get more PPRTs built in Sabah,” he said.

Regarding a total of 69 ‘sick projects’ in Sabah, Hajiji wanted the agencies or departments involved to pay serious attention to this matter.

If it is due to a state government department or agency, he said those projects should not be delayed, especially schools and hospitals.

“If the payment overdue, we will work on it and if the contractor is in trouble, action must be taken.

“I also ask for the power to be delegated to federal officials in Sabah, if it is involving projects from the federal government. This is to speed up the decision making and the project can be completed according to schedule,” he said.

In the meantime, Hajiji said he was also informed that the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU, PMD) had taken proactive steps by organizing the Zero Sick Project Laboratory on June 7 to 9 to identify improvements and innovations to speed up project implementation.

“In addition, the platform is also used to determine solutions to issues in the implementation of development projects. During this laboratory, the National Audit Department presented an analysis of the findings on the effectiveness of the implementation of government projects and one of the projects in the analysis of audit findings is the Sabah Railway Upgrading Project.

“This is because the construction area, Halogilat to Tenom railway, has topographic issues as well as landslides, riverbank erosion and floods. These issues are not taken into account when approving project allocations and this shows weaknesses in project planning,” he said.

Hajiji said the project, which should have been completed in 2019, only achieved a completion percentage of 99.5 per cent as of September 2021 after taking into account five extension of times, 748 days.

On the construction of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex in Serudong, Kalabakan, the Chief Minister once again asked for it to be given priority.

“I would like to emphasize in this meeting that this matter should be given priority,” he said.

He also hoped that the synergy between the State and federal government machineries could be strengthened and move fast in tandem on the right track towards the same destination.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister I cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, Deputy Chief Minister III cum Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Dr Joachim Gunalam and cabinet ministers.

Also attended the meeting were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, State Federal Secretary Datuk Sarul Bahiyah Abu, State Public Service Department Director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, Director General of ICU, PMD Datuk Ruji Ubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government Datuk M. Noor Azman Taib and director of Sabah Development Office, Samsul Dollah.