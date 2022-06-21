High Court maintains lower court’s ruling to fine salesman for defaming Wong

KUCHING (June 21): The High Court here today maintained the Magistrates’ Court’s decision to fine a salesman RM10,000 in default two months’ jail for defaming Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei on Facebook.

Chin Siaw Hong, 53, who used the profile ‘Hui Tai Lang’, had initially on Feb 17, 2020 been discharged and acquitted by the lower court of a charge framed under Section 500 of the Penal Code for posting defamatory messages and photos from the Facebook account on Dec 9, 2018 around 12.54pm.

However, the prosecution filed an appeal with the High Court.

High Court Judge Zaleha Rose Pandin then ordered Chin to enter his defence in the Magistrates’ Court on Feb 19, 2021, and Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the RM10,000 fine.

Today, Chin appealed to the High Court against the Magistrates’ Court’s latest decision.

However, High Court Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli agreed with the lower court’s ruling.

On Dec 10, 2018, Wong had lodged six police reports against social media pages for slander and defamation.

Further investigation revealed that the posts shared by the Facebook page ‘Hui Tai Lang’ were false.