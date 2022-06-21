Hishammuddin: Military camps to have own vegetable gardens to ensure food security

TAMPIN (June 21): The Defence Ministry (Mindef) aims to create vegetable gardens at every military camp throughout the country to ensure food security, especially for the needs of military personnel.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said for the initial stage, Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas here has been selected as a pioneer project.

“Farming activities have already begun. I have just seen it…so in whatever situation, including rising prices, we are self sufficient. At least our personnel can focus on their duties of security and defence.

“I want a report later and if possible, it can be expanded to all camps and all zones,” he told reporters after watching the 2022 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Firepower Training (LKT) here today.

He added that the matter had been discussed together with Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Chief of Army Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Zamrose had posted on Facebook yesterday stating that the Army Integrated Farm in Syed Sirajudin Camp, implemented under the Army Food Sustainability Programme, was aimed to reduce the cost of living for personnel through agricultural produce.

He said it was a precautionary measure in tackling any possible food crisis in the future and ensure food sustainability, especially among armed forces personnel and the general public.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said that the LKT was Mindef’s effort to ensure all three branches of service in the MAF were equipped with the necessary assets even during the post-Covid-19 pandemic era.

“As long as I’m defence minister, we will do whatever it takes to ensure that morale is good and their spirits are high, Insya-Allah.

“The end users (military personnel) who will use these assets should determine what is needed and if we can afford it in the context of national finances, the ministry will expedite it, that’s the process that I announced previously,” he said. — Bernama