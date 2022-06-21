Kota Samarahan to have Sarawak’s longest, biggest boulevard

KUCHING (June 21): Sarawak’s longest and biggest boulevard will be built in Kota Samarahan soon, said Dato Peter Minos.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman revealed the one-mile long Samarahan Boulevard project has been approved by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The boulevard will be an open public place and space of relaxation, rest and entertainment, full of plants and flowers, with all the necessary public facilities, art, and cultural artefacts, plus public safety and security aspects.

“Costing more than RM25 million, the boulevard will not only bring natural beauty to Kota Samarahan but will also make the lives of the local residents more congenial, happy, and liveable, in accordance with one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following MPKS’ courtesy call on Abang Johari yesterday, which was also joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

MPKS invited the Premier to its sixth-anniversary celebration, which will be held on Nov 11.

Minos said they also discussed other projects in Samarahan to be implemented by MPKS such as the Tambirat Public Market and the Desa Ilmu Lake Recreational Spot.

“Most likely the incoming projects are the huge Samarahan Central Market, the Sadong Jaya Waterfront, and the Asajaya Town Expansion and Redevelopment. All these projects will be financed by the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda) and to be implemented by MPKS,” he added.

He pointed out it has been reported that over 600 development projects costing about RM1.5 billion would be implemented in the Samarahan area in the coming years.

“Many of these projects will be under the charge of MPKS,” he said.

Minos said other agencies are working on projects in Kota Samarahan such as Unimas Hospital, the Cancer Centre, a research centre for infectious diseases, and a health-related production plant.

He said with these projects, Kota Samarahan would become both an educational and medical hub.

On a related matter, he said the first phase of the autonomous rapid transit (ART) project will be implemented in Kota Samarahan.

To be undertaken by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) wholly-owned subsidiary Sarawak Metro, Minos said the ART project will likely begin before the year ends.

“At the current rate of development and a population rising to over 500,000, it is predicted that by 2030, Kota Samarahan will be a city, one that is liveable and thriving,” he added.