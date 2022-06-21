Len Talif: New agencies ‘missing link’ in developing Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 21): The setting up of Rajang Delta Development Agency (RDDA) and Betong Development Agency (BDA) provides the ‘missing link’ in terms of development across Sarawak.

This was disclosed by Sarawak Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who pointed out that the setting up of such development agencies in the likes of Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency and Highland Development Agency was to streamline development projects in a specified location.

“We are grateful to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for overseeing the setting-up of RDDA to coordinate the development projects in the areas.

“Under RDDA, attention will be prioritised on infrastructure projects such as road connection, water and electricity supply, among others,” said Len Talif at a press conference after presenting land titles to native customary rights (NCR) landowners at Kota Samarahan civic hall yesterday.

Len Talif, who is the appointed chairman of RDDA, said the establishment of the agency will complement infrastructure development with various facilities in place to re-energise the economic activities of the local community.

The deputy minister noted that each development corridor in the state experienced unique development needs, whether they are located in highland or coastal areas.

He also explained that every Member of Parliament and State Legislative Assembly member has their own projects in their respective constituency and the development agency was to better coordinate all the developments.