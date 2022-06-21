MEASAT-3d: People will be able to enjoy better Internet services, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Bernama) — MEASAT-3d satellite will be able to bridge the digital connectivity gap and shape a better connectivity future for Malaysians in line with the government’s initiatives through the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the MEASAT-3d satellite will expand the coverage of high-speed internet to remote areas that do not have a connection so as to reach 100 per cent of internet connectivity, thus enabling people to enjoy better internet services.

“With more stable and faster internet access, Malaysian families can also enjoy various socio-economic benefits such as participation in e-commerce and digital learning activities,” he said in a statement here today.

Malaysia, through MEASAT, will launch the MEASAT-3d satellite in French Guiana, South America at 6.03 pm on June 22 (5.03 am on June 23 in Malaysia).

MEASAT-3d is the eighth satellite to be launched with the aim to improve the communication services to Malaysia and regional countries.

Annuar said with the launch of the satellite, Malaysia could also strengthen its presence in the digital era based on fixed-line, mobile and satellite technologies without marginalising any group of people in the country.

He said Malaysia aspired to come a high-tech country and this was evidenced by the launch of seven satellites so far, with the first, dubbed MEASAT 1 which offered broadcasting and telecommunication services, remote sensing satellites as well as other satellite applications involving the space technology industry research and development sector, was launched in 1996.

Annuar said with the launch of MEASAT-3d, several new communication services would be made available by August this year at the earliest.

The minister said other communication service providers could also utilise the satellite to offer data, voice and video services to three to five per cent of the population that is not yet covered by fibre or wireless broadband connections, as offered by MEASAT through the CONNECTme NOW satellite broadband service.

He said the MEASAT-3d satellite is a Geostationary Equatorial Orbit or GEO-type satellite that has a wide coverage site and is capable of providing fast broadband services and supporting high data flow known as High Throughput Satellite (HTS).

The HTS is among the important services in the provision of high-bandwidth services, especially in rural areas.

“High-speed internet will be improved from the current download speed of 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps, which allows streaming of high data content such as 4K/8K video,” he added. – Bernama