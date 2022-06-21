Ministry issues two Miri shops with notices for raising bottled water prices

MIRI (June 21): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has issued notices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to two premises here for raising bottled water prices.

KPDNHEP Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil said this should serve as a lesson to shops or supermarkets that deliberately took advantage of Miri’s recent water crisis.

“Two other compounds were also issued to traders for not putting price tags on bottled water during the water crisis in Miri,” he said when contacted.

Joe Azmi said the ministry had received complaints about increases in the price of bottled water, which had further burdened consumers during the water crisis.

“We are still monitoring the price of bottled water in the market and if the public finds the price being sold quite high, then they can lodge a complaint with us for action,” he said.

On the supply of eggs in Miri, Joe said no set limit on purchases had caused the supply of chicken eggs to dwindle as buyers chose to purchase in bulk.

“The supply of eggs sent to Miri is twice a week but due to high demand from consumers and the food and restaurant industry, it ran out of stock quickly,” he explained.

“Some people buy up to four to five sets of eggs per person and this situation has caused the supply of eggs in Miri to run out quickly.”

He said some traders had resorted to limiting purchases to ensure that the supply of eggs is always available.

He also advised consumers not to purchase eggs in large quantities unless needed as they would spoil.

Joe Azmi added KPDNHEP would always monitor the daily supply of goods in the division, especially controlled goods including chicken eggs, so there is no shortage in supply.