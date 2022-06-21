Named in Zahid’s corruption trial, Khairy denies getting cash payments from UKSB

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has denied receiving cash contributions from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd that were disclosed during Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial.

The MP for Rembau said he was prepared to be investigated over the allegations, which a former UKSB employee made while testifying against Ahmad Zahid at the latter’s foreign visa system (VLN) corruption trial.

“I want to state that I have never received anything personally as reported previously.

“I have never received any money as mentioned in the case trial, I’m ready to cooperate if the authorities call for me,” the former Umno youth leader said.

On June 13, a former UKSB director Wan Quoris Shah Wan Abdul Ghani testified that Khairy was an indirect recipient of financial contributions the firm gave to the Rembau division during the trial.

Wan Quoris Shah — an Umno member himself — testified that amounts between RM50,000 and RM200,000 were given to Khairy through the Rembau Umno division for official political, humanitarian and social purposes managed by the party.

Health Minister Khairy is now the deputy chief of the Rembau division but had previously headed it.

Previously, the initials “KJ” appeared in a ledger owned by UKSB for numerous cash payments amounting to thousands of ringgits made to several high-profile individuals.

Khairy is one of several politicians implicated recent testimony at Zahid’s trial, with others also named as recipients of the cash payments including former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, among others.

All those named have denied receiving the payments alleged.

However, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has said it will investigate the alleged payments disclosed during Ahmad Zahid’s trial.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant and the then home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the OSCs in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry. – Malay Mail