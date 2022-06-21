Sabah’s Covid-19 infections continue to rise with 96 new cases

KOTA KINABALU (June 21): Sabah continues to register a hike in Covid-19 cases with 96 new infections reported today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, in his daily Covid-19 briefing, said the state capital reported 37 new cases, followed by Penampang with 20 cases, Papar (10 cases), Tuaran (eight cases), Sandakan (six cases) and Putatan (five cases),

Keningau and Kota Belud each recorded three cases, while Beaufort, Ranau, Sipitang and Tenom reported one case respectively, he added.

He said a lot of districts have reported new cases, including seven districts which have not registered any cases yesterday.

“This included Papar which registered 10 new cases and Putatan with five cases, he added.

Masidi said Tuaran also recorded an increase in cases to eight today as compared to two yesterday.

“The number of districts with no new cases in Sabah has dwindled from 19 districts on Sunday to 15 districts today,” said Masidi.

Meanwhile, he said all the 96 cases recorded in Sabah today are classified under Categories 1 and 2.