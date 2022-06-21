Sagah: Up to branch, supreme council to accept Willie as PBB member

KUCHING (June 21): The success of Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin’s application to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) as a member will rest on the decision of PBB Puncak Borneo branch and also the party’s supreme council.

In stating this, PBB vice president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is Tarat assemblyman, said however he was “in the dark” about Willie’s application.

“According to the PBB Constitution, any Bumiputera of Sarawak origin who is not a member of any other political party may apply to join PBB.

“It is up to the cawangan (branch) or the Majlis Tertinggi (supreme council) to consider the application,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked to comment on Willie’s revelation that he had applied to join PBB “a couple of months ago”.

Another PBB member, Dr Simon Sinang Bada who is Tebedu assemblyman, said at this juncture, he could only provide a reason why PBB is the preferred choice for Willie.

“The good side of the coin is that he (Willie) strongly believes that only PBB can deliver the goods in Puncak Borneo,” said Dr Sinang.

Willie, who is Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, yesterday insisted that he never officially joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) but was ‘parked’ under the party to enable him to be part of the current federal government cabinet.

Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency is previously a PBB stronghold held by the late Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit before the seat was won by Willie, who contested on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018.

The Borneo Post has contacted the PBB Puncak Borneo branch leadership and main party secretariat on the status of Willie’s application, and is awaiting their response.