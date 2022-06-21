Sarawak partners Microsoft to digitalise public sector

KUCHING (June 21): The government of Sarawak and Microsoft (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Microsoft Malaysia) today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to accelerate digital transformation within the Sarawak government and key economic sectors including agricultural and manufacturing, as well as SMEs in the state.

This collaboration came following the Cloud Framework Agreement (CFA) signed between Microsoft and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu).

Microsoft and the government of Sarawak will collaborate towards a trusted cloud network and empower the public sector with digital skills for civil servants through the Microsoft’s Enterprise Skills Initiative (ESI),with certificates and courses from Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learn and GitHub.

“Our aim is to develop Sarawak into a state with a thriving economy that is driven by data and innovation,” said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Premier of Sarawak.

“For us to achieve our Sarawak 2030 vision, as well as our national objectives under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital), we need to take on a more holistic approach that goes beyond building the state’s digital infrastructure. By partnering with Microsoft, we aspire to also equip Sarawakians with digital skills for the future.”

Commenting on the partnership, Microsoft Malaysia managing director K Raman said, “Sarawak has been a key economic contributor to the Malaysian economy, making up 9.5 per cent of our nation’s GDP.

“Our partnership with Sarawak builds on our Bersama Malaysia commitment to empower our nation’s inclusive digital economy and advance digital transformation across the private and public sectors.

“From digital infrastructure to skilling and capabilities building, we want to empower every Sarawakian with equal opportunity to benefit from the wave of digital transformation, whilst ensuring sustainable growth for the state by leveraging technology.”

As part of this collaboration, the Sarawak government will explore cloud-based solutions for the agricultural sector that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning, and planned support for the manufacturing sector as well as SME players in the state.

The state government will also collaborate with Microsoft on cybersecurity strategies and roadmaps to improve its cybersecurity posture.

As the Sarawak government goes digital, securing the cyberspace and deploying effective risk management solutions are crucial for the long-term success of their digital transformation.

To realise the plans under this collaboration, Microsoft will partner with the Government of Sarawak including the Sarawak Service Modernisation Unit (SSMU), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), and Sarawak Information Systems (Sains).

Meanwhile, eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and one memorandum of agreement (MOA) exchanges were witnessed as corporate collaborations on the first day of the 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2022 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The exchanges were witnessed by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The first MOU was between SMA and Malaysia Board of Technologists (MBOT) for the collaboration in providing Sarawak with the technology expert panels for the professional assessment in the respective Technology Field.

SMA also exchanged an MOU with the Association of Professional Technicians and Technologists (APTT) for collaboration in talent development of professional technicians and technologist in Sarawak’s digital economy development.

Thirdly is SMA’s MOU with Global Entrepreneurship Sdn Bhd (Startup Malaysia) was for the collaboration for Grassroot Entrepreneurship and Digital Literacy Programmes.

This is followed by SMA’s MOU with Petrosains Sdn Bhd was for the collaboration in digital skills and talent development for Sarawak Digital Economy Agenda.

An MOU was also exchanged between the Sarawak Government, SMA, SDEC, Centexs, Sains with Microsoft (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd for setting out possible framework, working relationships, and future commitments of both parties in relation to capacity building program

Thereafter, an MOU was exchanged between the Association of Professional Technologist & Technician (APTT) with Malaysia Board of Technologists (MBOT) for Collaborations as Technology Expert Panel (TEP) in the related Technology & Technical Field recognize.

In addition, an MOU was exchanged between Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (SCOPE) with Asia School of Business (ASB) To design Digital transformation leadership program for GLCs & corporate sectors.

The final MOU was exchanged between SCOPE and Teraju Bumiputera Corporation To collaborate on corporate sustainability and digital enterprise.

Lastly, an MOA was exchanged between Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) with Universitas Mulia for machine learning approach for operational research, knowledge-based approach for information understanding and machine learning approach for knowledge discovery and prediction.