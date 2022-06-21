Twins receive Socso benefits 13 years after mother’s death

KUCHING (June 21): A pair of twins from Kampung Semadang, Jalan Puncak Borneo, about 38km from here, have received benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso), about 13 years after they lost their mother who died of illness.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin said the twins, who are both girls and in Form 3 now, received a one-off Funeral Benefit of RM1,500, based on the rate during that period of time.

He said they will also start to receive a Survivors’ Pension (Pencen Penakat) of about RM1,000, which would be paid monthly starting end of this month, until they reach the age of 21 years or have completed their first bachelor’s degree.

“The twins’ mother died in 2010 but they only have the benefits now because their guardian was not aware of the benefits of Socso contribution by the mother and about the benefits given by Socso.

“However, the quick action by Socso, after receiving inquiries and information from the twins’ relative, has identified the deceased as qualified and they had resolved the matter promptly,” he told reporters at a symbolic presentation of the Survivors’ Pension benefits to the twins at their residence yesterday.

The two payments would be channelled to the twins’ auntie, Agnes Mius, who is the guardian of the two siblings – Jeniffer Lydia and Ellyce Uring – since they were three years old.

Socso headquarters head of Prihatin and Synergy Squad Ismail Abi Hashim and state Socso director Phillip Sangkan were also present at the symbolic presentation.

Ismail advised anyone whose family members, relatives or friends have passed away to help check the status of the deceased with Sosco.

He said Socso will do their best to help whoever is qualified and eligible for any of Socso benefits.

“Even the old cases can be identified and resolved, like today’s case, where the guardians of the beneficiaries did not know at all.

“We thank one of the relatives who has helped to check the status of the deceased with Socso and communicated with our officers. Upon checking the status of the deceased, we found that the two daughters of the late Jasmine Mius are entitled for Socso benefits.”