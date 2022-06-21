Uggah: Gawai bazaar an income-earning platform for Dayak micro businesses

KUCHING (June 21): The Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) held here serves as a platform for Dayaks to promote their micro-businesses, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said staging the GDB is a way for these businesses to earn income by selling their products on a larger scale.

“I’m amazed to see the arrangement of the stalls at the bazaar, and the response from the public is overwhelming.

“This means that the chance for them to gain their income is good here as the aim of organising this bazaar is to give chance for the Dayaks to sell their products.

“This is also our way to expose to them that their micro-business is not only done during Gawai but also during other times,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters during his visit to the GDB held at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here last night.

The Gawai Dayak Bazaar here began June 17 and ends Sunday (June 26).

Various activities will be organised throughout the 10-day event, which runs from 4pm-11pm on weekdays and from 10am-11pm on weekends.

Among the activities lined up are the Dayak-Orang Ulu, Iban and Bidayuh Art Night programmes; live band performances; Kumang and Keling competitions (nine to 15 years old); Gawai Idol; and performances by local artistes.

The organiser is targeting to set up 200 stalls offering food, beverages as well as handicraft and art products at the bazaar.

Uggah however said that as of yesterday, only 102 stalls have been set up.

Accompanying Uggah during his visit were Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Gerawat Gala, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.