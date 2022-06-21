Yayasan Sarawak pays off RM3.46 mln in S’wakian students’ loans to PTPTN

KUCHING (June 21): Yayasan Sarawak has paid out RM3.46 million to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in its continuous effort to help ease the burden of Sarawak students to repay their study loans.

Yayasan Sarawak, in a statement today, said the handing over of a mock cheque by its director Mersal Abang Rosli to PTPTN chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid was held during the Gawai Raya celebration hosted by Yayasan Sarawak Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

It said the state government through the foundation has so far channelled the accumulated amount of RM36.13 million in assistance to help Sarawak student borrowers repay their PTPTN loans.

It said the latest initiative will continue to benefit a total of 12,700 Sarawakians who have been identified by PTPTN as successful graduates and had repaid 30 per cent and above of their PTPTN loans for the Year 2021.

“Yayasan Sarawak acts as an intermediary between the state government and PTPTN for this initiative. Therefore, students do not need to apply for this incentive,” it added.

Yayasan Sarawak said this incentive would be implemented automatically by PTPTN because they have identified students who have successfully completed their studies and made the repayment of 30 per cent and above to PTPTN.

It said students can check their status and qualifications for this incentive from time to time at www.ptptn.gov.my/SemakanInsentifBayaranBalikAnakSarawak/.

Students are advised to contact PTPTN directly if there are any inquiries regarding this incentive.

“Borrowers who are not included in any group of the earlier recipients will be processed in the next batch,” it said.

Yayasan Sarawak, however, advised students to continue repay their PTPTN loan on a regular basis because it is a responsibility.