60 beauty queens to leave behind footprints in Lundu Nov 17

KUCHING (June 22): An international friendship pathway will be installed at Lundu Town Square on Nov 17, where 60 global beauty queens will leave behind their footprints in conjunction with the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the pathway installation would create a lasting memory for the visiting beauty queens, as well the local community.

“The beauty queens will be leaving behind their footprints here during their visit, and similar pathways could also be found in Hong Kong and Hollywood in the United States,” said Abdul Karim during the official launching ceremony of the international friendship pathway titled ‘Bringing the World to Lundu’ in Lundu today.

Abdul Karim said Lundu had transformed massively over the decades and places from Tanjung Datu to Damai Beach had been earmarked by the state government as a next tourism bed.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has recently announced two international hotels to be built in Lundu as the government is aware that the state tourism industry is progressing rapidly.”

He added the Pan Borneo highway had facilitated the travelling of thousands of city folk to Lundu and southern Sarawak every weekend, while Gunung Gading National Park and Tanjung Datu National Park were also tourism destinations.

He also said that beaches in Telok Melano had immense tourism potential that could attract tourists from Peninsular Malaysia, China, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

“I believe that on Nov 17 when the 60 beauty queens are in Lundu, the district will experience traffic congestion with people from the surrounding areas as well as Kuching coming to the town to witness the momentous event.”

He said choosing Lundu as one of the stops for the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 would augur well for the local business community.

He added that tourism events would be organised every weekend until the end of the year, including the just concluded Rainforest World Music Festival and Spartan Race, as well as the Borneo Jazz Festival this weekend.

Abd Karim hoped a festival could be held in Lundu every year to promote its tourism sector, just like the renowned Rainforest World Music Festival at Sarawak Cultural Village.

The main goal of the international friendship pathway is to serve as a remembrance to the memorable visit by the beauty queens from around the globe to Lundu on Nov 17 as part of the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 World Final events.

Organising chairperson and founder of YAST Group, Esther Law said the 60 beauty queens would take part in cultural exchange with the local community and students during their visit here.

“When I was granted the right to host the beauty pageant, one of my duties was to identify tourist destinations that the beauty queens will be visiting, with help from Abdul Karim,” said Law, who hails from Lundu.

Law said the hosting of the beauty pageant in Sarawak in November was an exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors to promote Lundu as a potential tourism destination.

YAST Group will also embark on an initiative to design the souvenirs for the beauty pageant.

The international friendship pathway, where 60 global beauty queens will leave behind their footprint will also seek admission to the Malaysia Book of Records.

The 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 will be celebrating its silver jubilee this year since its inaugural event was hosted coincidentally in Kuching in the 90s.

This year World Final events will be held from Nov 13 to 27 in Sarawak, with the grand coronation night on Nov 25 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

Also happening during the official launching ceremony yesterday was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between YAST Group and Lundu District Council on the usage of Lundu Town Square for the installation of the international friendship pathway.

Miss Tourism International president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee were among those present.