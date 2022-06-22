Abdul Karim: Views of assemblymen needed before decision on Willie’s wish to join PBB

LUNDU (June 22): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council would first consider the views of the three assemblymen in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency before making any decision on its member of parliament, Datuk Willie Mongin’s application to join the party.

PBB vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said views from Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn who is Tarat Assemblymen, as well as Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (Mambong) and Miro Simuh (Serembu) would be taken into account before the matter is decided.

“They (the supreme council) must also carry out consultations with the grassroots leaders such as Ketua Masyarakat (community leaders) of the Bidayuh community in the area,” he told reporters after launching the Miss Tourism International Friendship Pathway here today.

Willie, who is also deputy minister of plantation industries and commodities and currently a member of Bersatu had confirmed on Monday that he had submitted his application to join PBB a few months ago, claiming that all this while, he had been “technically parked” in Bersatu to support the current government.

He won the Puncak Borneo parliament seat in the 14th General Election on a PKR ticket but was ditched by the party after joining several PKR MPs who withdrew their support for the Pakatan Harapan government during the 2020 Sheraton Move before joining Bersatu. – Bernama