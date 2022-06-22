Areas between Kuching, Serian to experience water supply disruption starting Friday night

KUCHING (June 22): Several areas between Kuching and Serian will be experiencing water supply disruption this Friday (June 24) from 10pm to 6am the next day.

According to a statement from the Kuching Water Board (KWB) today, the disruption is to facilitate repair works to realign and reconnect the existing 1,050mm diameter MSCL pipe for the bridge crossing Sungai Semenggoh at Mile 8 here due to road upgrading works.

The board said consumers along Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, Taman Sama Indah, Outer Ring Road, Jalan Entinggan, Jalan Meranek to Kampung Sg Mata, Jalan Landeh, Jalan Kuching-Serian, SMK Siburan, Jalan Puncak Borneo and surrounding areas will experience no water supply or low water pressure and dirty water during the said period.

KWB advised consumers to be prepared for the said occasion and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For complaints or queries, call KWB at its Call Centre at 082-222333 or send text messages to 019-8866650.