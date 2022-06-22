Bidayuh community enthrals visitors at Gawai Dayak Bazaar

KUCHING (June 22): Visitors of the state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here last night were treated to cultural performances by the Bidayuh community.

It was the first of three nightly cultural performances at the bazaar by the different Dayak communities.

The show began with Tarian Pinyambut by the Bijagoi, followed by a traditional costume showcase of the various Bidayuh sub-ethnic groups.

Next was the Wek Jongan performance from the Salako and then a three-piece band called Tri-Lite rocked the stage with modern versions of Bidayuh songs.

The Langgi Julang of the Bukar Sadong sub-ethnic group was then performed before the Biatah group showcased the Rejang Bauh.

The finale was the Birejang, where visitors were invited to join the dancers and dignitaries in a chain dance around the main stage area.

Among those present were Deputy State Secretary and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, and Niponi Undek — a political secretary to the premier.

Tonight (June 22), the Orang Ulu community will perform at the Gawai Bazaar, followed by the Iban community tomorrow night.

The Gawai Dayak Bazaar is part of this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebration hosted by the Orang Ulu community.