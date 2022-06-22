Bumiputera contractors want involvement in devt projects in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 22): Bumiputera contractors in Sarawak want to have greater participation in development projects in the state.

In stating this, Bumiputera Chambers of Commerce Steering Committee chairman Dato Leonard Martin Uning adds that the contractors do not want to be left out from being involved in projects such as Phase II of the Pan Borneo Highway development and others in the energy sector under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We think it is about time to look at us, and give us the opportunity,” said Leonard, who is also the president of Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), at a press conference yesterday after chairing the steering committee meeting.

Apart from DCCI, the other chambers involved in the steering committee are Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) and Malaysian Malay Contractors Association (PKMM) Sarawak.

According to Leonard, the steering committee plans to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof regarding the mechanism to increase the participation in infrastructure development projects in line with the 30 per cent Bumiputera participation target.

“For the next phase of Pan Borneo Highway, we want greater participation of our contractors. We want to participate as contractors rather than sub-contractors.

“We are planning to meet the federal minister in charge of this, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who happens to be from Sarawak, to discuss with him how our Bumiputera contractors can participate in a manner that is more positive and beneficial than the first phase.

“Secondly, we want meet the Prime Minister to tell him the situation faced by the Bumiputera business community,” he said.

Leonard added that a similar meeting with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, and state government officials would also be in the offing.

“We plan to meet the director of JKR (Public Works Department) on how best to improve the procurement mechanism.

“We are worried that at the moment, some Bumiputera (contractors) are unable to complete the job – not because they cannot do it, but because of the price; at first, the escalation of cost of materials makes it very difficult for our contractors to complete the project.”

He also said the three chambers would also want to try to work things out with the government on how their member contractors could participate in new developments being created towards achieving the developed and high-income status for Sarawak by 2030.

“The energy sector, for example – one of things talked about is hydrogen fuel. We want to see how we can participate in all these sectors.

“Because it is coming fast, we don’t want to be left out; we want to be there, so we hope that the relevant responsible for all these (projects) would call us,” he said.

Additionally, he pointed out that although those from outside Sarawak were more familiar with such projects, the Bumiputera contractors in Sarawak could be empowered through various programmes.

On a related matter, Leonard hoped that a regional bank would be set up in order to provide better financial facilities for Sarawak businesses.

“The banking facilities are all centred in Kuala Lumpur. In view of the fast development in Sarawak, is it time now, whether there’s a regional bank here that can decide (for us) rather than everything being decided in Kuala Lumpur?” he questioned.

On a separate subject, Leonard said the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was launched last year, would be invited to join the steering committee.

“This is so that we have a voice, one Bumiputera voice, to make sure that we can participate in all developments that determine Sarawak as a developed state by 2030,” he added.