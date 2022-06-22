Dept: No ambulance for former border scout due to cross border issues

LAWAS (June 21): The Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) today clarified that former border scout Tabed Raru was not offered an ambulance transfer to Limbang because he did not have the necessary documents for cross border travel.

In a statement, state Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said patients without valid travel documents would face difficulties crossing the border into Brunei based on existing procedures.

“Based on the information from the Immigration Department, the patient needs to immediately renew his temporary resident card (MyKAS) to get permission for travel,” he said.

With regard to patient management, Dr Ooi said in terms of treatment and case referral, the department always ensured that it is reasonable and that there is no negligence nor malpractice, including optimal treatment assistance services, irrespective of patients’ citizenship.

“In fact, once the patient’s identity document (MyKAS) is renewed, the patient will be given a follow-up treatment, including the need to be referred immediately to the relevant hospital,” Dr Ooi said.

Tabed, 78, had claimed a doctor attending to him at Lawas Hospital told him he could not be given an ambulance transfer to Limbang Hospital for an imaging test for kidney stones due to his citizenship.

He claimed the doctor had asked him to settle his pending citizenship application with the National Registration Department (JPN) in order to use the service.

Despite his contributions to the country as a border scout in the 1960s, Tabed’s application for Malaysian citizenship has yet to be approved.