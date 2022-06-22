Dr Hazland: Natural gas connections for all Sarawak’s houses within eight years

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak government will be connecting natural gas pipelines to all houses in the next seven to eight years, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability said works would likely begin in rural areas.

“We are going to have four big plants, in Miri, then Kuching, Bintulu, and Sibu under Petros for piped gas (production),” he told a press conference after officiating at the two-day Sarawak Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) Roadshow 2022 today.

Dr Hazland said in line with sustainability, Petros would focus more on natural gas by connecting pipelines to houses for cooking.

“Sarawak will be giving that service to all houses in the next seven, eight years. It is not expensive. Currently the price of gas cylinders is around RM28.

“Even though the standard is RM28, but if somebody is in Baram or Kapit or somewhere else, the price could be three to four times more. The problem is with transportation. So with the pipes, nobody can increase the price,” he said.

MIri already has piped gas supply to many houses, while piped gas for households in Kuching, Sibu, and Bintulu are in the pipeline.

Dr Hazland said a pilot project in Mukah is utilising biogas made from sago waste.

“People were throwing away the sago waste into the rivers — not only is it wasteful but it is polluting. So why not recycle the waste and convert it into energy? Because the waste contains 60 per cent of methane, which can be used for biogas.

“The project is already completed in two villages and it will be extended to other places. It is done by a private company but the Sarawak government is assisting under Projek Rakyat,” he said.

Dr Hazland said the state would continue to look into other sources of renewable energy.

“As what the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has said before, another option is biofuel from algae. That is still under research, done by Sarawak Energy and a Japanese company,” he added.