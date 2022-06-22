GE15: Nomination not guaranteed even with PBB membership, Manyin tells Willie

KUCHING (June 22): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin can apply to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) but he should not expect to be instantly nominated as candidate, said the party’s former senior vice president Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Manyin, who is a highly regarded Bidayuh leader, however said PBB’s Constitution does not stop any Bumiputera of Sarawak origin who is not a member of any other political party to apply to join PBB.

“PBB can always accept MP Puncak Borneo’s application, but without any condition as PBB is open to all as long as he or she is Bumiputera. (Getting to be) Candidate for Puncak Borneo in the next general election is a separate issue,” he said.

On Monday, Willie, who is also federal Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, revealed he had applied to join PBB “a couple of months ago”.

Willie had won the Puncak Borneo seat under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 2018 general elections, but switched to Perikatan Nasional (PN) during the change of federal government in 2020.

Puncak Borneo is traditionally PBB’s seat – the backbone party in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – which had formed the current federal government.

According to Willie, he had been technically parked under PN’s backbone Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to support the government and make up the numbers.

Willie had said last Monday that he hoped PBB would give due consideration to his application to join the party as he is committed to working together for the betterment of the people in Puncak Borneo.

Yesterday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg however refused to comment on Willie’s application to join the party.

The PBB president had evaded the question when asked by reporters at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

PBB vice president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn on Monday had commented that the success of Willie’s application to join PBB will rest on the decision of the local branch and also the party’s supreme council.

Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman, said however he was “in the dark” about Willie’s application.