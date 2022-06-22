Imported premium chocolates made using M’sia cocoa beans

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): Not many Malaysians are aware of the fact imported premium chocolates are made using cocoa beans produced in the country.

There is therefore a need to increase this awareness so that Malaysians are more appreciative of locally made products, said Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie anak Mongin.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the National Cocoa 2022 seminar at a leading hotel here on Tuesday, Willie lamented that the level of awareness about the quality and excellence of locally produced chocolates has yet to reach an encouraging level.

“Many among us have this mindset that do not know the quality of Malaysian-made chocolates. The fact is that the raw materials used in making premium chocolate by international companies are exported from Malaysia.

“They then sell the finished product at a higher price which we buy and extol on the quality of the imported chocolate when in fact the raw material is produced in Malaysia,” he said.

Willie quoted for example Ranau, which produces cocoa beans that are exported adding, “the patriotic spirit to assist and support Malaysian-made products must be in everyone of use.”

Touching on the ministry’s future plans to boost the country’s cocoa industry, Willie said that there is a study to set up a cocoa commercial hub in Johor which will assist to expedite the processing of quarantine compliance of cocoa beans so that the grinders will be able to get their supply fast.

There is also a study to set up a cocoa nexus in Iskandar, Johor to facilitate the downstream production of cocoa products.

The ministry will be working with the Finance Ministry on specific incentives to encourage production of downstream cocoa products, he said adding, “Once the study is done we will table to the government for implementation.

Willie also stressed that there is still much room in the country’s cocoa industry for development and the ministry will strive to bring back the industry’s glory days of the 1980s so that the industry not only generates revenue to the country but also to industry players.

When officiating the seminar earlier, Willie also launched the Madai single origin cocoa and Madai organic chocolate.

This is the first organic cocoa plant research product in Malaysia developed in Madai, Sabah. Through this launch, information on the success in obtaining MyOrganic certification for single origin cocoa and Madai organic chocolate can be communicated to external parties, especially to cocoa growers, chocolate companies, chocolate makers and others interested in developing and marketing the product.

Willie also launched a book on Cocoa Pests in Malaysia published by the Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM) which is the first specialized book on insects in the cocoa plant environment.

The contents of the book explain in detail the morphology, pictures and proposals to control insects that attack cocoa trees as reference to cocoa farmers and entrepreneurs.