Jobless Miri man jailed two weeks, fined for threatening to injure woman

MIRI (June 22): An unemployed man was sentenced to two weeks in prison and fined RM1,000 in default another two weeks’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for threatening to smash a woman’s head two years ago.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Shairul Safari, 29, from Batu 8 Lambir on his own guilty plea to a charge of committing criminal intimidation, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The accused was charged with committing the offence against a 52-year-old woman at around 10.30am on May 26, 2020 at his family’s house.

Inspector Syahrizan Taha prosecuted while the accused was not represented.