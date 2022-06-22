MIRI (June 22): Miri City Council (MCC) welcomes feedback from community leaders in Bario sub-district in order to improve its services to the rural folks in the sub-district.

Mayor Adam Yii said this is in line with MCC’s commitment to ensure the rural folks benefit from the programmes implemented by the council.

“We hope all of you can provide views and suggestions with open mind as it is important for MCC to gather valuable and up-to-date information so that the council can carry out programmes under its current strategic plan in accordance with the rural people’s demand,” he stated in his address to welcome the arrival of community leaders from Bario sub-district at Miri City Hall yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala, deputy Miri mayor Julaihi Mohamad, MCC acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek and Bario Task Force chairman Cr John Trawe and Rurum Kelabit Sarawak (RKS) president Dr Philip Raja.

The entourage was from 26 villages in the Bario sub-district.

Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman, was delighted that the entourage had made MCC as one of their five-day study tour programmes to the city from June 20 to 24.

This programme, he noted, was initiated by the Bario Task Force and arranged by John Trawe and Edwin Jelenggai of Bario sub-district office.

“I was informed that the objectives of this programme were to expand the knowledge of the participants and give them greater exposure to the customs and cultures of other communities in Miri and Marudi districts.

“Through such social interaction programme, I believe you are able to have better skill in carrying out your duties effectively. In addition, you will be more creative and innovative in handling things in your communities.”

During the visit to MCC, the entourage discussed the possibility of promoting tourism in Bario sub-district with MCC as well as to get more knowledge for waste management in the sub-district.

Later at the same function, the entourage bestowed a Kelabit name to Yii as ‘YB mayor Raja Ngatan’.

Dr Philip on behalf of RKS presented the Kelabit name certificate to Yii.