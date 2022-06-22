Mechanic in viral road bully clip fined RM800 for criminal intimidation

KUCHING (June 22): A mechanic who was involved in a recent road bully incident at Jalan Pasar Sungai Maong was yesterday fined RM800 in default two weeks’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Mohd Masyhur Mohamed, 31, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge of criminal intimidation framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

He committed the offence at around 11.30am on June 18, 2022 at Jalan Pasar Sungai Maong.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant, 28, was driving along the said road when the accused in his car cut in front of her without using his indicator light.

This caused the complainant, who was with her husband and child at the time, to sound her car horn and the two vehicles came to a stop by the side of the road.

At this juncture, the accused approached the complainant’s car and began banging the window and shouting profanities at her. He also threw a lit cigarette at the complainant’s car.

It was understood he behaved in such a manner after realising a passenger in the complainant’s car was recording him on a mobile phone.

The 30-second clip of the incident subsequently went viral on social media.

The prosecution was handled by Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.