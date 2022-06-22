Miri court releases accused in drugs case on RM5,000 bail

MIRI (June 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today released a man charged with abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine on RM5,000 bail with two local sureties pending further mention of the case.

Mohamad Yusup Osman, 43, was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act.

Based on the charge sheet, Mohamad Yusup allegedly committed the offence at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office around 11.20am on March 20, 2019.

No plea was taken from the accused during the case mention, which was conducted via Zoom.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi set June 27 for further mention.