Miri police chief: Cyclist killed in hit-and-run was on way home from mosque

MIRI (June 22): The cyclist who died in a hit-and-run accident at KM11 Jalan Pasar Lutong near Petronas Lutong early Tuesday morning was returning home from the mosque when he was struck, said Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

He said Jalani Junaidi, 72, was cycling alone from Masjid An-Naim to his house at Kampung Pengkalan when the incident happened around 6am.

“The victim is believed to have been hit or collided with an unidentified vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital at 6.15am,” he said.

He added police are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In this regard, Alexson urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to go to the Miri Traffic Police Station or call 085-430479 to assist in the probe.