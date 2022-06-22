MP highlights need for tougher law enforcement in fight against online fraud

SIBU (June 22): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bank Negara and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) must work together thoroughly towards strengthening law enforcement in addressing the rising number of online fraud cases reported in the country.

In this regard, Lanang MP Alice Lau said despite her having brought up the issue in Parliament repeatedly with the goal of getting the government to solve it, domestic cyber crimes remain rampant.

“The law needs to be strengthened and more stringent measures need to be introduced and upgraded so that the criminals would receive more severe punishment,” she said in a statement.

Lau said based on police data, a total of 8,171 reports of online fraud were received throughout the first five months of this year.

“In Sarawak alone, the number of online fraud cases hit 666 as of March this year, incurring losses totalling RM17.8 million; in the same period last year, 640 cases were recorded, incurring RM15.3 million in total losses.

“There’s nothing to suggest that the number of online fraud cases is declining; thus, I remind the public to work with the police in combating these online scams, which has now become more rampant and serious.”

Lau warned that anyone, regardless of age and backgrounds – retirees, elites, single parents, working adults or even students – could become victims of online frauds like the infamous Macau scam, and love scam.

She, herself, admitted to having received calls from strangers and also voice messages saying that they were from the ‘Inland Revenue Board’ and from an ‘express company’, instructing her to open the message and ‘see what’s in store’.

“I just ignored all those calls and messages to clear myself from any trap,” she pointed out.

In this respect, the parliamentarian warned the public to always be careful and to never disclose any information or details of their bank accounts to anyone via phone calls, WhatsApp messages or any mobile application.

“If you are in doubt of any link that is being sent to you, it’s best for you to go to the bank personally and enquire about these matters.

“With today’s advanced technology, scammers could use the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) to tamper with or imitate the service hotline numbers of the relevant departments to really convince would-be victims.”

Lau also advised the public to keep calm, adding that it would be best for them to go to the relevant departments should they be in doubt about certain things.

“If it involves online shopping, it’s best to go through the website of the Commercial Crime Investigation Bureau (semakmule.rmp.gov.my) to check and see if the phone or bank account number given to you had been reported before,” she added.