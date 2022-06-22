Over 40,000 attend Idecs 2022

KUCHING (June 22): The 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2022 kicked off here yesterday with more than 40,000 participants attending the iconic event, in-person or via live streams.

Deputy State Secretary (Operation) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit said IDECS has evolved from a physical event into a hybrid mode, relying on digital technologies and mobile devices as a medium of communication since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“IDECS 2020 has seen the participation increased ten-fold from 3,000 participants to 30,888 in-person and online viewing.

“This morning, we are witnessing the return of IDECS with an expected participation of 3,000 in-person and 40,000 online viewers,” she said at the opening ceremony of Idecs 2022 which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Sabariah, who is also Idecs 2022 chairperson, said this year’s theme ‘Decoding Big Data for Environmental & Energy Sustainability’ focused on the significance of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

“The ESG elements as opined by our Premier are internal practices and policies which will further expedite socio-economic growth in the long run for Sarawak, attract talents, encourage social responsive investments as well attract investors by companies aiming to adopt ESG practices.

“These aspects of ESG dimensions are in alignment with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which was formulated by the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) and launched by our Premier in July 2021,” she said.

She pointed out that within PCDS 2030, environmental sustainability served as an integral part of Sarawak’s development initiatives for current and future generations.

“As such, Idecs 2022 would be an open sharing platform by subject matter experts on the potentials of the hydrogen economy, globalisation, supply chain resilience, digitalisation, new industrial revolution (IR 4.0), creative industries, digital communities and transitions towards a low carbon economy,” she said.

Sabariah said this year’s IDECS featured 11 speakers including Siemens chairman Jim Snabe who will share his keynote on the topic of environmental and energy sustainability.

“We will also be hosting the inaugural Digital Economy Awards tonight (June 21) which serves to recognise and reward the contributions to Sarawakians who have championed and participated continuously in digital economy initiatives across various sectors,” she said.

Other highlights of the event included the exchange of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with partners; as well as the Satellite Digital Programme which served as a precursor to the conference.

“The Satellite Digital Programme is implemented with the view to connect public sectors, academia, industry players and local communities in driving our digital economy agenda.

“A total of 155 programmes were implemented from May 20 to June 20 throughout Sarawak such as 15 knowledge sharing workshops by six universities; 47 digital programmes by four industries and four public sector agencies; and 93 digital programmes and workshops by 34 digital community centres (DCC),” said Sabariah.

She also said that 42 DCCs throughout the state were powered by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) together with the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Housing and Local Government Sarawak and State Library (Pustaka) in efforts by the government to ensure inclusiveness and that “no one is left behind”.

“This will improve digital literacy and socio economy of the local communities,” she added.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.