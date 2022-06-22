Kuching pensioner loses about RM25,000 in online banking fraud

KUCHING (June 22): A pensioner has lost about RM25,000 via over 60 unauthorised transactions within three months in another case of internet banking fraud, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Speaking at a press conference held at DAP Sarawak headquarters, Chong said the 72-year-old victim, who preferred to remain anonymous, had since lodged a police report and was waiting for the bank to get back to him.

“The victim has recently found out there were many unauthorised transactions from his savings account, where his pension was paid into,” he said yesterday.

Chong said the modus operandi for this case seemed to be different as the victim’s money was illegally transferred out of the account via a great number of transactions with amount as low as RM2.30, instead of one lump sum.

He said the money was illegally transferred out in different amount for each transaction, ranging from RM2.30, RM100, RM200, RM300 to RM6,000.

Chong said the illegal transactions took place between March and early this month, and the victim had lodged a police report on June 3 and filed a claim against the bank involved.

The victim said he had never utilised online banking services for any transaction and he had also withdrawn the remaining sum of RM3,000 in his savings account to avoid the money falling into the hands of the fraudster.

Thus, Chong said banks must pay immediate attention to address the rampant cases of online banking frauds and take on responsibility for the financial losses faced by the victims.

He said the overall response by the banks involved towards handling such cases had been undesirable and he hoped financial institutions will be more proactive in dealing with the victim’s plight.

“I will surely bring this matter up in the coming Parliament sitting and I think the Minister of Finance must do something about it as this missing money is the hard-earned savings of the victim.”

While waiting for the bank to respond to the victim’s claim, Chong urged all victims of online banking frauds to follow up persistently with their banks until a solution has been reached.

Chong also pointed out the irony of banking institutions encouraging customers to transition towards online banking and yet, such fraud cases were now happening on wide scale in the country.

On a separate case, Chong said he had received another case where a victim had lost RM30,000 in a day after her online banking transaction daily limit of RM3,000 was changed without authorisation.

However, Chong said the incident happened over a year ago and he was still looking into how to assist the victim.