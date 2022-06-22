Rep wants govt to recruit youths for big data, hydrogen economy sectors

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak government has been asked to recruit youths for the new economic sectors of big data and hydrogen.

In making the call, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan said Sarawak is not short of talents among its youths.

“On the topic of big data and hydrogen economy, I’m sure the youths of Sarawak have plenty of talent in developing this field and we urge the relevant agencies or new agencies to look into our youths for recruitment in these new industries.

“This will in turn provide a secure future for our graduates and skilled or unskilled youths in the state,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following the 5th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2022 officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Azizul, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth information chief, said the Premier and state government must be applauded for pushing Sarawak to a new frontier with limitless possibilities.

“Being a part of the younger populace, we are very excited in seeing this new development for the future generations,” he said.

Azizul added environmental sustainability and climate control are definitely current hot topics in the evolving world landscape.

“We want to make sure that we have a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren to live in,” he said.