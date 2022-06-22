Sabah Health Dept to thoroughly probe stillbirth case in Likas

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) is currently investigating a stillbirth incident at the Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS) in Likas, on Sunday, which went viral on social media.

State Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said the investigation will be conducted thoroughly and transparently by the JKNS.

She said the mother of the baby was in a stable condition and was currently being given further treatment and counseling by the hospital.

“First of all, JKNS would like to express its deepest condolences to the baby’s family.

“The JKNS views this incident seriously and is conducting an investigation into all the feedback received for the purpose of improving the quality of our services,” she said.

Yesterday, a woman, believed to be a family member of the mother and baby, upload a post on a social media site, demanding an investigation into the incident to find out whether there was an element of the negligence of any parties, which has since gone viral. — Bernama