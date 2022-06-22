Sabah’s Covid-19 infections exceed 100

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): Covid-19 infections in Sabah passed the 100 mark on Wednesday, with 64 per cent out of 125 total cases reported sporadic.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, among the districts recorded high infections are Kota Kinabalu with 44 cases, Penampang 24, Sandakan 12 and Putatan 11.

“Sporadic infections are still the leading cause of infection with 64 per cent today and we do not know who and where they were infected.

“Sporadic infections usually occur in densely populated areas such as the city center, especially in crowded places,” he said.

According to Masidi in his statement, the percentage of sporadic infections in Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday was 77.3, Putatan 72.7, Penampang and Sandakan 66.7.

Meanwhile, Tawau, Semporna, Tongod, Nabawan, Kalabakan, Lahad Datu and Kuala Penyu with zero-infection previously recorded several cases.

Only Tenom, with cases reported on the previous day, is back to zero cases.

From the 125 new cases, a total of 122 are under Category 1 and 2, two cases in Category 4 and one in Category 5.